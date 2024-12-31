South Korean airport embankment in focus after deadly Jeju Air crash

Investigators stand by the mound where the instrument landing system localiser is located, at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport on December 31, 2024. — AFP

South Korea ramped up investigations on Tuesday into the cause of its deadliest domestic air accident as police scrambled to identify victims, while families of those killed in this week's crash of a Jeju Air jet pushed for more details.

All 175 passengers and four of the six crew were killed when the Boeing 737-800 belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway at Muan International Airport on Sunday, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into an embankment holding navigation equipment.

But remarks in the airport's operating manual, uploaded early in 2024, said the embankment was too close to the end of the runway and recommended that the location of the equipment be reviewed during a planned expansion.

A transport ministry official said authorities would need to check the document before replying to questions, however.

On Monday, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation.

Impatience rose on Tuesday among exhausted families gathered at the airport as they waited for the bodies of their loved ones to be released.

One bereaved relative, Park Han-shin, said the bodies being held in freezers were prepared for transfer to funeral homes but the process could take time, and urged others to stay patient.

The National Police Agency said it was making all-out efforts to speed identification of the five bodies still unknown, by allocating more personnel and equipment such as rapid DNA analysers.

A "black box" flight data recorder recovered from the crash site was missing a key connector and authorities were reviewing how to extract its data, but retrieval of data from the cockpit voice recorder has begun, the transport ministry told briefings.

Inspections of all 101 B737-800s operated by South Korean airlines were set to wrap up by January 3, though the airport would stay closed until January 7, it added in a statement.

Representatives of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration, and aircraft maker Boeing have joined the investigations.

In a statement, the NTSB said it sent three investigators to assist, some specialised in operational factors and airworthiness.

"If we need more specialists we will send them," Jennifer Homendy, its chair, said in an interview.

Questions about embankment

Crash investigators are considering possible factors such as bird strikes and disabled control systems on the aircraft to the pilots' apparent rush to attempt a landing soon after declaring an emergency, fire and transport officials have said.

Officials have also faced pointed questions about airport design features, particularly the large dirt-and-concrete embankment near the end of the runway used for navigation equipment.

The plane slammed into the embankment at high speed and erupted into a fireball. Bodies and body parts were thrown into surrounding fields and most of the aircraft disintegrated in flames.

"Unfortunately, that thing was the reason that everybody got killed, because they literally hit a concrete structure," Captain Ross 'Rusty' Aimer, the chief executive of Aero Consulting Experts, told Reuters. "It shouldn't have been there." Transport Ministry officials said most South Korean airports were built based on International Civil Aviation Organisation rules that recommend a 240 metres runway-end safety area. However, a domestic law allows adjusting location of some installations in a range that does not "significantly affect the performance of the facility". "But we'll look into whether there are any conflicts in our own regulations, and conduct an additional review of our airport safety standards," Kim Hong-rak, director-general for airport and air navigation facilities policy, told a briefing. The US Federal Aviation Authority uses different standards, Kim added. Muan International Airport's Airport Operations Manual said the navigation equipment, called "localisers", was installed too near the end of the runway, or just 199 metres from the crash site. The document, prepared by Korea Airports Corp and uploaded on its website, said the airport authority should "review securing additional distance during phase two of Muan International Airport's expansion". South Korean officials have previously said the structure was about 250 metres from the end of the runway itself, though a paved apron extends past that. The runway design "absolutely (did) not" meet industry best practices, however, said John Cox, chief executive of Safety Operating Systems and a former 737 pilot, adding that they preclude any hard structure like a berm within at least 300 metres of the end of the runway.

Video showed the plane appearing to slow down and in control when it went off the runway, Cox said. "When it hits that berm is when it turns into tragedy."