South Korea slaps travel ban on more top officials

South Korea Army chief General Park An-su (C) answers lawmakers' questions during an emergency session of the parliamentary defence committee, where a question-and-answer session was held relating to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration and lifting of martial law, at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. AFP

South Korean authorities banned more top officials from leaving the country on Tuesday, in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's bungled attempt to impose martial law.

A day after Yoon himself was hit with a travel ban, his party was meanwhile forging a "resignation roadmap" that reportedly could see him step down in February or March before fresh elections, while the opposition plans to organise an impeachment vote every Saturday.

Yoon suspended civilian rule a week ago and sent special forces and helicopters to parliament, before lawmakers forced him to rescind the decree in a country assumed to be a stable democracy.

Investigators are probing the president and a cabal of allies — many from the same school — for alleged insurrection over the sequence of extraordinary events.

On Tuesday, Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and two other top police officials became the latest to be barred from foreign travel, police told AFP.

Already under a travel ban are the former defence and interior ministers and martial law commander General Park An-su, who along with other top brass was grilled by lawmakers on Tuesday.

Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment effort in parliament on Saturday as tens of thousands braved freezing temperatures to call for his ouster.

The motion failed after members of Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP) walked out of parliament, depriving it of the necessary two-thirds majority.

The offices of ruling party lawmakers were being vandalised, local media said on Tuesday, with one image showing a door covered in what appeared to be ketchup and eggs and flour scattered on the floor.

Protesters were also sending condolence flowers to the offices, typically reserved for funerals, to express their opposition to the boycott, with signs that read "insurrection accomplices".