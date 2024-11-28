South Korea officials say three dead in heavy snowfall

Visitors wearing traditional hanbok dresses are seen on the grounds of Gyeongbokgung Palace amid heavy snowfall in central Seoul on November 27, 2024. – AFP

Heavy snowfall blanketed South Korea for a second consecutive day Thursday, resulting in three deaths overall and disrupting flights and ferry services, authorities said.

The snow caused three fatalities in Gyeonggi province around the capital Seoul, officials said, including one person killed when a tent-style garage collapsed during snow removal.

Another died when a golf practice net gave way amid the extreme weather.

The prolonged snowfall led to the cancellation of 156 flights and disrupted 104 ferry services across 79 routes, the interior ministry said.

The second day of snow came after Seoul on Wednesday recorded its heaviest November snowfall since records began over a century ago, according to the country's weather agency. The record snowfall also marked the capital's first snow of the season.