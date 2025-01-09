South Korea court aquits former marine of insurbordination in high-profile case

Park Jung-hun, a former chief of the Marine Corps' investigation unit. Courtesy Yonhap

A South Korean military court on Thursday acquitted a former Marine Corps chief investigator of insubordination in a case that has been linked to the country's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news agency reported.

The case concerns a 20-year-old marine who was swept away during flood relief work in July 2023, with reports saying he had not been given a life jacket.

Park Jung-hun investigated the incident for the military but was allegedly told to "hold off" on sending his report to police after he found a number of top military brass bore some responsibility for the accident.

At the time, the office of President Yoon — currently suspended over his ill-fated attempt to declare martial law — was accused by local media of involvement in the cover-up.

Yoon later vetoed lawmakers' efforts to set up a special investigation.

Park was accused of insubordination and dismissed from the military for allegedly transferring his findings to police, but the court acquitted him on Thursday, Yonhap reported.

The incident is regarded as a key event — alongside the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush tragedy and first lady Kim Keon Hee's so-called Dior Bag bribery scandal — that contributed to President Yoon's growing unpopularity.

Park, who was met with cheering supporters outside the court, thanked the military judges for their "wise and courageous decision".