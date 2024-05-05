40 flights cancelled on South Korea's Jeju Island due to bad weather

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 5:36 PM

Forty flights have been cancelled on the southern resort island of Jeju due to adverse weather conditions, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials from Jeju International Airport, twenty arrivals and twenty departures had been cancelled as of noon.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for the island, with an advisory for wind shear also in effect at the airport.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) asked air passengers to check their flight schedules in advance as the bad weather is expected to affect Jeju Island until Tuesday morning.

