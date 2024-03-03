Shehbaz Sharif voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for second time

Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
Shehbaz Sharif was voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time on Sunday, presiding over a shaky alliance that has shut out followers of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan.
Newly sworn-in lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly elected Sharif by 201 votes, three weeks after national elections marred by widespread allegations of rigging.
"Shehbaz Sharif has been declared to have been elected as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," said newly appointed speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Omar Ayub Khan stood against Sharif as the candidate of choice for MPs loyal to Khan, gaining 92 votes.
ALSO READ:
Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Herbert Fritz, a veteran far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party, was arrested last year accused of spying
It causes panic as residents in several cities and villages feel the quake, no reports of damage or injuries
In his march to a White House rematch with Joe Biden, the former president beats Nikki Haley in her home state, South Carolina
He also expresses concern about escalating violence in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral