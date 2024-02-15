Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday revealed his Valentine's Day engagement to girlfriend Jodie Haydon, after "she said yes" to a carefully planned marriage proposal.
The words "Canberra" and "romance" are rarely twinned, but on Thursday the centre-left leader one-upped Valentines across Australia, with a morning message that the pair had agreed to wed.
"It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people," a beaming and slightly bashful Albanese said, after walking hand-in-hand with Haydon from the prime minister's official residence.
"It's wonderful that I've found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with."
Albanese, who met Haydon at a Melbourne business dinner in 2020, is believed to be the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office.
Haydon gushed thanks to "everybody for such a warm congratulations today, from our friends to our family, from people that we don't know. It's just been overwhelming but beautiful."
Among those wishing the couple well were New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and English celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.
"Love is a beautiful thing. I'm so happy for you both!" Foreign Minister Penny Wong posted.
Albanese revealed that "a lot of planning and thought went into everything, from the date obviously Valentine's Day, and the ring that I helped to design."
A smattering of online critics strained to allege Albanese was distracting from pressing political issues, from the war in Gaza to the legal case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Albanese, nicknamed Albo, joined the centre-left Labor Party while in high school and later became deeply involved in the bruising world of student politics at the University of Sydney.
He was sworn in as prime minister in May 2022.
The Australian leader was elected to parliament in 1996, and in his first speech thanked his mother, Maryanne Ellery, for raising him in tough circumstances.
The pair lived in public housing in Sydney during Albanese's childhood and his single mother often struggled to make ends meet.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning
It is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year
It was discovered when he was treated earlier for an enlarged prostrate
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities
Police have launched an investigation into the incident