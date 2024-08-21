Schools, internet shut near Mumbai as protests grow against sexual abuse of minors

It's the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back
Internet services were cut off and schools were closed for a second straight day in a town near India's financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday, as protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two, four-year old girls intensified, media said.
The protests in Badlapur, about 50 km from Mumbai, come amid nationwide demonstrations over the rape and murder of 31-year-old doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata.
A janitor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the students in a school in Badlapur during the weekend, media reported.
Calls and messages to police officials in Badlapur from Reuters were not answered on Tuesday.
Angry protesters blocked railway tracks for hours on Tuesday, demanding justice for the children, echoing similar protests across the country by doctors and women's groups.
Authorities ordered schools to remain shut and internet services were suspended for a second day to quell any gatherings or protests, news channel ABP reported.
Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the case would be tried in a fast-track court. Shinde said on Wednesday that the protests were politically motivated.
Maharashtra, India's richest state, has state elections scheduled later this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party faces a tough fight from a joint opposition coalition.
Opposition parties in the state have called for a state-wide strike on August 24, Congress lawmaker Varsha Gaikwad said during a protest in Mumbai on Wednesday.
It's the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back
The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, while the UK's marine accident investigation branch is sending four inspectors to Palermo
Top US diplomat says Israel accepts Gaza proposal, urges Hamas to do same
Guanabara Bay battles pollution not only from visiting vessels and oil rig accidents, but also from old ships abandoned in its waters and runoff from cities
Tens of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge in schools since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7
Over the next decade, roughly 300 million Chinese will retire — almost the equivalent of the entire US population, according to Euromonitor
Mediators are urging Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire deal that would help secure the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails