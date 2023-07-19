Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome international pilgrims for Umrah

Alliance to be called 'I.N.D.I.A': Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced on Wednesday that it will start receiving pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia through air, land and sea ports for the Umrah season.
Pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom can apply for an e-visa via the Nusuk platform https://www.nusuk.sa.
Apart from facilitating procedures for the arrival of the pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah from different parts of the world, the same platform can be used for accommodation at Al Munawwarah as well as transport services. The platform also provides important information regarding the pilgrimage and also has interactive maps in several languages.
Pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom can perform Umrah and visit the Prophet's Mosque.
The Ministry said that preparations have been made with relevant authorities to start receiving pilgrims.
The Ministry also said that the use of development projects and infrastructure in the kingdom to provide quality services will enable pilgrims to perform Umrah in the most comfortable way.
In 2022, nearly 900,000 pilgrims, including some 780,000 from abroad, were welcomed to Makkah and Madinah.
ALSO READ:
Alliance to be called 'I.N.D.I.A': Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge
Pollution and strong-arm land grabs are putting a lifeline for the megacity's 14 million residents at risk
Uneven distribution this year has created new worries
The Sydney sailor, who ate raw fish and drank rainwater, said that he had been "through a very difficult ordeal at sea"
The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland
Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
While experts say that diets high in added sugars may increase your risk of cancer over a lifetime, cutting out all sugars doesn’t actually fight existing tumours
The Delhi government has stepped up efforts to prevent diseases