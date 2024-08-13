Samsung Electronics' main South Korea union to strike over pay from Thursday

Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) gather during a protest outside the residence of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, while holding red placards of Lee that read "Labour union, what's that? Samsung strike, what's that?", in Seoul on August 1. AFP

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:50 PM

Samsung Electronics' biggest workers' union in South Korea said on Tuesday it would begin a four-day strike from Thursday to pressure the company over higher wages and bonuses after talks with management fell through in July.

Lee Hyun-kuk, vice-president of the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), said in a live YouTube broadcast: "This strike is strategically designed to damage the company".

He said the union, whose 36,500 members make up about 30% of Samsung Electronics' South Korean workforce, expects the company would not have enough backup office workers to support production lines during the planned strike, as many workers would be away for a national holiday on Thursday.

Samsung said in a statement: "The company plans to ensure there are no production disruptions and adheres to the no-work, no-pay principles, while we continue our effort to resume talks with the union".