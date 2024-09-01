S Korea logs longest streak of tropical nights

Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
South Korea recorded its longest streak of tropical nights this year, as a prolonged heat wave continued to grip the country throughout August, the state weather agency said Sunday.
The number of tropical nights reached 20.2 days this year, outnumbering 16.8 days in 1994 and 16.7 days in 2018 since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began compiling the data in 1973, according to the KMA.
A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when the nighttime temperatures stay above 25 C from 6:01 pm to 9 am the following day, Yonhap reported, citing the KMA.
The number of tropical nights in August reached 11.3 days, in the first double-digit record for August, it added.
The number of days with daytime highs exceeding 33 C also came in at 23.2 days, the third highest since 31 days in 2018 and 29.6 days in 1994.
The KMA said that the peak of this year's heat wave has passed, but high temperatures will likely continue into September, especially in the first 10 days of the month.
The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years
High heat disrupts the accumulation of starch inside rice grains, causing them to appear more opaque, mottled with white flecks and less desirable for human consumption
The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, now goes to the desk of California Newsom for signature
'The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The National Observatory says 37 per cent of forests around Athens have been consumed by fire over the past eight years alone
The annual $2,000 cap on prescription drug out-of-pocket costs applies to the Medicare programme for people age 65 or over and those with disabilities
The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown