Resist external interference, Chinese President Xi tells leaders at a Central Asia summit

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, China's President Xi Jinping talks to Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana on Thursday. AFP

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:43 PM

"We should join hands to resist external interference, firmly support each other, take care of each other's concerns... and firmly control the future and destiny of our countries and regional peace and development in our own hands," Xi told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The SCO, which encompasses a vast stretch of the globe from Moscow to Beijing, includes around half the world's population and on Thursday welcomed its 10th member, Belarus.

Its other permanent members are this year's host Kazakhstan, India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and, as of last year, Iran.

"The world stands again at a crossroads," CCTV reported Xi as saying.

"It is extremely important to the world that the SCO stands on the right side of history and on the side of fairness and justice."

On Wednesday, Xi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told the Chinese leader that the Shanghai alliance was strengthening its role as "one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order".