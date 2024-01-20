Public holiday announced in some Indian states on January 22

The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine
A number of states in India have declared a public holiday or half day on January 22 to enable people to celebrate the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The Indian government had earlier announced that all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on the same day.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ceremony.
Here is a list of states that have declared a holiday or half day:
Full day:
Maharashtra
Goa
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Half day:
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Assam
Tripura
Odisha
