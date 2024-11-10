Priest stabbed at church in rare Singapore attack, say police

A view of the skyline in Singapore. Reuters File Photo

A Roman Catholic priest was stabbed while saying mass inside a church in Singapore on Saturday, police said, but added they did not think it was an act of terrorism.

The priest was sent to hospital, but was in a "stable condition", while his Singaporean attacker was arrested, police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Singapore is one of Asia's safest cities and violent crimes such as stabbings or shootings are extremely rare.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was "very shocked and saddened" about the incident, and identified the priest as Christopher Lee.

"Violence has no place in Singapore," he said on Facebook. "Most of all, we must uphold the safety and sanctity of our places of worship — places where people seek peace, solace, and community."

The police statement said the 57-year-old priest "was stabbed during mass" and that the attacker was "disarmed by members of the congregation and subsequently arrested by police officers".