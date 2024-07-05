E-Paper

Philippines now offering visa-free entry for some Indians

The tourist visa is non-convertible to other categories, meaning the purpose of their visit to the Southeast Asian country must be strictly for tourism

by

Angel Tesorero
Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:56 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 5:05 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered expediting e-visa processing – which takes about several days – for Indian tourists who are planning to visit the Philippines. But there are some Indians who are not required to make a personal appearance at embassies and they can enter the Southeast Asian country visa-free.

According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Indian tourists may be granted a visa-free entry for an initial stay not exceeding fourteen (14) days provided they possess valid or unexpired American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or UK visa, or permanent residence permit from these states.


Other requirements include:


  1. Passport should be valid at least six (6) months beyond the authorised period of stay
  2. Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination
  3. No derogatory record with the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and International Police (Interpol)

Extendable, not convertible

DFA added the 14-day visa free entry may be extended by an additional seven days for a maximum stay of twenty-one (21) days.

The tourist visa for qualified Indians, however, is non-convertible to other visa categories, meaning the purpose of their visit to the Philippines must be strictly for tourism. Business travellers are required to secure appropriate visas.

For a stay longer than 14 days, they may apply for a visa at the Philippine Consulate General, Embassy, or any Foreign Service Post in a country that requires entry visas to Indians.

In the UAE, holders of residence visa issued in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (i.e. Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, and Fujairah) should apply at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. For applicants with UAE visas issued in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, they should apply at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Philippines missions, it takes at least 8 working days from the day of personal appearance/interview to get the visa. The same amount of time is required for visa applicants who are citizens of Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, East Timor, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Somalia

Angel Tesorero


