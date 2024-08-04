Philippines, Germany commit to concluding broader defence agreement

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro shake hands before their bilateral meeting in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Sunday . -- Reuters

The Philippines and Germany have committed to concluding a broader defence cooperation arrangement, their defence ministers said in a joint statement on Sunday.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius met with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro in Manila to enhance cooperation between the countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

The ministers committed to establishing long-term relations between their armed forces to expand training and bilateral exchanges, explore opportunities to expand bilateral armaments cooperation and engage in joint projects.

Manila and Berlin are deepening military ties as tensions have flared in recent months between China and the Philippines, which have traded accusations over run-ins in disputed areas of the South China Sea, including charges China intentionally rammed Manila's navy boats seriously injuring a Filipino sailor.

Teodoro and Pistorius reaffirmed that the international tribunal's ruling on the South China Sea was "final and legally binding", according to the joint statement. Germany on Friday joined the U.S.-led United Nations Command in South Korea, becoming the 18th nation in a group that helps police the heavily fortified border with North Korea and has committed to defend the South in the event of a war. Pistorius said that move was evidence of Berlin's strong belief that European security is closely linked to security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States and its partners are expanding alliances and partnerships, including those that span the globe.