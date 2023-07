Philippines braces for super typhoon: Flights cancelled, evacuations ordered

Storm surges with a height of up to 3 metres could hit some coastal towns, weather forecasters warned

Photo: DOST Pagasa

By AP Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 8:08 AM

A powerful typhoon blew closer to the northern Philippines on Tuesday, forcing thousands of evacuations and a halt to sea travel ahead of torrential rains and tidal surges up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet). Over a dozen domestic flights scheduled over the next couple of days were also cancelled as a precaution.

The strongest winds at the storm's centre are expected to remain offshore as Typhoon Doksuri barrels northwest off Cagayan and Batanes provinces, but they may hit outlying islands in the archipelago. The typhoon's 680km-wide rainband could cause flash floods and set off landslides in northern provinces, the country’s weather bureau said.

Major airlines, particularly Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific, have cancelled a number of domestic flights until July 27. Among those cancelled were trips to Basco, Batanes, and Laoag in Ilocos Norte — both northern destinations. Those flying to Tuguegarao, Masbate, Baguio, and Cauayan may also be impacted.

Doksuri was last tracked 310km east of Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province with sustained winds of 185km per hour and gusts of up to 230kmph, government forecasters said.

The typhoon would also enhance seasonal monsoon rains in central and northern provinces. It was forecast to continue moving northwest on a track south of Taiwan that would make landfall in China later this week.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said he suspended work in his province to allow people to prepare for the onslaught and ordered the evacuation of thousands of people in 11 coastal towns as a precaution.

"This is a super typhoon and we’re carrying out pre-emptive evacuations in all coastal villages because we’re afraid of storm surges,” Mamba told The Associated Press by telephone, adding weather forecasters warned that tidal surges could reach a height of up to 3 meters.

Aside from work, Mamba said classes in colleges were also suspended from Tuesday to Wednesday. Grade and high school students were on vacation, he said.

Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting-Que urged the public to be vigilant and imposed a liquor ban, warning violators of arrests. Fishermen were barred from venturing in the increasingly rough seas.

Nearly 10,000 inter-island ferry passengers and cargo truck drivers, along with 100 passenger and cargo vessels and motor bancas, were stranded in several ports where a no-sail order was imposed due to the typhoon and enhanced monsoon rains, the Philippine coast guard said.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, aside from seasonal monsoon rains. The country also lies in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

ALSO READ: