Philippines arrests suspect in Catholic Mass bombing that killed 4

It bridges the chasm between theoretical knowledge and practical application and instils a lifelong learning mindset that stays through the prime of productivity
A member of a Daesh-linked militant group has been arrested over the bombing of a Catholic Mass in southern Philippines, a military commander said on Saturday.
The man — identified as Jafar Gamo Sultan — was detained during a hunt for four suspects believed to be behind the attack on worshippers in Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city, which was besieged by militants in 2017.
Four people were killed and 50 wounded in the bombing last Sunday that was later claimed by Daesh.
Brig-Gen Yegor Rey Barroquillo said surveillance footage appeared to show Sultan carrying the explosive device hidden in a bag into the Mindanao State University gymnasium, where worshippers had gathered for the service.
Barroquillo said one of Sultan's relatives, a man called "Omar", was also wanted over the attack.
Sultan was arrested during an operation on Wednesday — the same day that police identified two other men, Kadapi Mimbesa and Arsani Membisa, as suspects.
All four men belonged to the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute group and were suspected of being "part of a cell" that carried out the attack, Barroquillo said.
The military has described the bombing as a possible revenge attack for their deadly operations against militant groups in the region.
Militant attacks on buses, Catholic churches and public markets have been a feature of decades-long unrest in the region.
Manila signed a peace pact with the nation's largest rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in 2014, ending their deadly armed rebellion.
But smaller bands of fighters opposed to the peace deal remain, including militants professing allegiance to Daesh. Communist rebels also operate in the region.
ALSO READ:
It bridges the chasm between theoretical knowledge and practical application and instils a lifelong learning mindset that stays through the prime of productivity
Large-scale clean energy projects are moving the dial on climate change mitigation efforts in the UAE, according to Al Mazrouei
Device can play music from your favourite apps
Diplomats, scientists, activists and others meeting at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai for nearly two weeks are trying to find ways to limit warming
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is an e-reader that brings together the convenience of modern technology with nostalgia for the printed word
Its integration into various aspects of life, including critical areas like healthcare, finance, and law, poses unique challenges
South Africa has strongly condemned Israel's response to the unprecedented October 7 attacks that unleashed a war in which thousands have died
The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change