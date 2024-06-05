Philippines announces Eid Al Adha holiday

File: Reuters

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 1:50 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 1:56 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday announced the public holiday for the observance of Eid Al Adha.

June 17 will be a regular holiday in the Southeast Asian country, according to Proclamation No. 579, signed on June 4.

This means employees in the Philippines will enjoy a three-day weekend next week, from June 15 (Saturday) to 17 (Monday).

Those who will be required to work on this date should be paid 200 per cent of their daily wage, according to the country's labour law.

Eid Al Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice — is one of the two biggest feasts of Islam, calculated according to Hijri calendar months and determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon.