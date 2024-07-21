E-Paper

Philippines and China reach 'arrangement' for reef resupplies

A handful of Filipino troops are stationed on a rusty warship on a shoal

By AFP

An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea. — AP File
An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea. — AP File

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 3:44 PM

The Philippines and China have agreed on an "arrangement" for resupplying Filipino troops stationed on a South China Sea reef, Manila said on Sunday, after a series of escalating confrontations in the disputed waters.

"The Philippines and the People's Republic of China have reached an understanding on the provisional arrangement for the resupply of daily necessities and rotation missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal," the Philippine foreign ministry, using the Filipino name for Second Thomas Shoal.


A handful of Filipino troops are stationed on a rusty warship that was deliberately grounded on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila's claims to the area.

It has been a focus of clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent months as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.


A Filipino sailor lost a thumb on the latest June 17 confrontation when Chinese coast guard members wielding knives, sticks and an axe foiled a Philippine Navy attempt to resupply its troops.

Second Thomas Shoal lies about 200km from the western Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000km from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.



