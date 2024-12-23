Philippine military says will acquire US Typhon missile system

A view of the Typhon missile system at Laoag International Airport, in Laoag, Philippines, April 26, 2024, in this satellite image. – Reuters file

The Philippine military said on Monday it plans to acquire the US Typhon missile system to protect its maritime interests, some of which overlap with regional power China.

The US Army deployed the mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines earlier this year for annual joint military exercises with its longtime ally, but decided to leave it there despite criticism by Beijing that it was destabilising to Asia.

Since then, it has been used by Philippine forces to train for its operation.

"It is planned to be acquired because we see its feasibility and its functionality in our concept of archipelagic defence implementation," Philippine Army chief Lieutenant-General Roy Galido told a news conference.

"I'm happy to report to our fellow countrymen that your army is developing this capability for the interest of protecting our sovereignty," he said, adding the total number to be acquired would depend on "economics".

As a rule, it takes at least two or more years for the Philippine military to acquire a new weapons system from the planning stage, Galido said, adding it was not yet budgeted for 2025.

The land-based "mid-range capability" missile launcher, developed by US firm Lockheed Martin for the US Army, has a range of 300 miles (480 kilometres), though a longer-range version is in development.