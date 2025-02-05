Philippine lawmakers vote to impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte

Photo: AFP file

The Philippine Congress has voted to impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte — daughter of the counntry's former president — paving the way for a trial in the Senate.

The Southeast Asian country's lower house on Wednesday endorsed the impeachment complaint against Duterte after 215 of its members backed a petition.

The endorsement means the senators will become jurors in an impeachment trial. Duterte would be the second most senior official in the country to face removal from office.

The grounds for impeachment were not immediately clear. Duterte has consistently denied wrongdoing and described moves against her as a political vendetta.

A bill of impeachment will go to the upper house, where the 23 senators would serve as jurors in proceedings that could result in the removal of Duterte and her lifetime disqualification from holding office.

"It will be presented to the plenary and once it's approved, it's automatically transmitted to the Senate," Velasco said.

Asked to comment on the petition, a media officer of Duterte said it was "a waiting game".