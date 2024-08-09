E-Paper

Philippine court orders corporate regulator to restore license of Rappler

The Court of Appeals had voided orders and decisions of the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM

A Philippine court has ordered the country's corporate regulator to restore the license of Rappler, a media firm led by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa who reported on former President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs.

The Court of Appeals, in a decision dated July 23 that was seen by Reuters on Friday, had voided orders and decisions of the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down the online news site.


The Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

