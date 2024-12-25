Plane with 67 passengers on board crashes in Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram.

Fourteen survivors from the crash have been hospitalised, local health officials said.

"At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.

Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

