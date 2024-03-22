Pakistan: Woman sentenced to life for burning pages from Quran

The US Senate Majority Leader called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace
A Pakistani court sentenced a Muslim woman to life in prison after finding her guilty of burning pages of Islam's holy book, a prosecutor said Friday.
Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced up to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can provoke riots.
Government prosecutor Mohazib Awais said the woman, Aasiya Bibi, was arrested in 2021 on blasphemy charges after residents claimed she desecrated the Quran by burning its pages. Awais said the judge announced the verdict Wednesday in the eastern city of Lahore. He said Bibi, who has the right to appeal, had denied the charge during her trial.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A Christian woman with the same name was acquitted of blasphemy in 2019 after she spent eight years on death row in Pakistan. She moved to Canada to escape death threats from Islamic extremists upon her release. Wednesday's case involved a different woman.
Earlier in March, another court in Gujranwala, Punjab province, sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
ALSO READ:
The US Senate Majority Leader called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace
Russians who oppose the president went to the polling station to either spoil their ballot paper in protest or to vote for Putin's opponent candidates
They warned that any school found open during that time would have its registration withdrawn
Foreign ministry alleges Ukraine had "intensified its terrorist activities" in connection with the election
Bombings prompt authorities to close schools and shopping centres in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine
Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war