Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in some parts as PTI plans to hold nationwide protests

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 9:24 PM

Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Punjab and Islamabad amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plans to hold protests across the nation on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure allows the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on the assembly of four or more people in an area for a specific period of time.

On July 21, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that people across the country would hold a protest on July 26 for the release of political prisoners, including party founder Imran Khan, to reclaim the mandate.

PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance known as Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), said on Tuesday the alliance was planning to hold a major protest on July 26 for the release of political prisoners. He had claimed that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would extend his support to the protest.

The order released by the home department said, "Now therefore, government of the Punjab ... prohibits all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab with effect from July 26-28."

Meanwhile, Islamabad district administration in a press release said Section 144 was in effect and no rally or protest will be permitted.