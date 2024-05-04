Pakistan records 'wettest April' in more than 60 years

Foreign ministry says the new curbs on four settlers and two groups follow "unprecedented rise" in settler violence over the past year
Pakistan experienced its wettest April since 1961 this year, with the country receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the meteorological department said in a report.
April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, "excessively above" the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan's metrology department said late Friday in its monthly climate report. The report described last month as the "wettest April since 1961".
Sciences Po university authorities give the group of students 20 minutes to leave before forcible evacuation
The Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, argued its main business is to make 'lead acid batteries' and it has no intention of making electric vehicles
Cyclone Hidaya is likely to 'bring strong winds and large ocean waves, with heavy rainfall' expected to hit the coast starting Sunday
Arfan Bhatti, a 46-year-old Islamist who has lived and is well-known in Norway, is suspected of having planned the attack
Around 800 significant attacks had been thwarted since the war erupted
New measures to be in place until Israel allows uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said Turkey's trade ministry
With hundreds of arrests made at other universities, students from Mexico's largest university camped out in solidarity