Pakistan PM departs for UAE to condole passing away of Sheikh Saeed

Fri 28 Jul 2023

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed for a one-day visit to the UAE to condole the passing away of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, the prime minister will convey condolences to the UAE President on behalf of Pakistan.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

