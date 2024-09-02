Pakistan: New guidelines issued to airlines to prevent boarding denials

The 28.3-metre 'Tunnel of Friendship', connecting the iconic mosque to the Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral, was built by the government in 2020 as a symbol of religious harmony
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced new guidelines to tackle complaints regarding boarding issues related to Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, as per Pakistani media reports.
The CAA has decided that no passenger will be denied boarding due to disagreements in PNR at the time of ticket booking and travel.
The decision was taken after complaints from passengers who were denied boarding because their PNR details differed between booking and travel.
The CAA has issued directives to all airlines to ensure that passengers are not stopped from boarding on the basis of PNR discrepancies, according to Pakistani media.
Airlines must also update their PNR policies on their websites, ensuring transparency and convenience for passengers.
Additionally, travel agents have been instructed to comply with these policies during the booking process.
ALSO READ:
The 28.3-metre 'Tunnel of Friendship', connecting the iconic mosque to the Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral, was built by the government in 2020 as a symbol of religious harmony
The industry has flourished in recent years, with countless brands now accounting for an estimated half million bubble tea shops across China
The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries
'Really smart people' are trying to find ways for a chatbot to admit when it doesn't know the right answer, says Vik Singh
War will be paused for about eight hours daily in specified areas
Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years
High heat disrupts the accumulation of starch inside rice grains, causing them to appear more opaque, mottled with white flecks and less desirable for human consumption