Pakistan: Nearly 40 trapped under rubble after second explosion during Friday prayers causes mosque to cave in

The mosque was located in the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Hangu district

By PTI

Photo: Screengrab from X (Twitter)
Photo: Screengrab from X (Twitter)

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 1:35 PM

Last updated: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 2:40 PM

At least three people were killed and six others injured in a suicide blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakthunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The explosion took place at the mosque in Hangu district, Doaba Police Station's Head Officer Shahraz Khan said.

The blast occurred during the Juma prayers, he said, adding that 30 to 40 worshippers were there in the mosque at the time of the explosion.

Police said they believed it to be a suicide blast.

At least three people were killed and six others injured in the blast, police said.

“The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion,” Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed was quoted as saying in a report in the Dawn newspaper.

The blast came a few hours after at least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a suicide blast near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in restive Balochistan province's Mastung district.

