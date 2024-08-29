Pakistan: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi among other regions

At least three people have been killed so far and scores injured in what authorities have warned could be one of the strongest ever storms to hit the region
An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday morning, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, and adjoining areas, according to private news channels.
The depth of the quake was measured at 215 km.
The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan, the Meteorological Department said.
ALSO READ:
At least three people have been killed so far and scores injured in what authorities have warned could be one of the strongest ever storms to hit the region
The judge will now rule on whether to place the Russian-born billionaire under formal investigation
Robert Reinhardt and his taste-bud challenging flavours have become an overnight hit, creating a buzz on social media
Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities
Hundreds of dangerously dilapidated buildings facing demolition are crowded with families risking their lives rather than braving impossibly high rents
Mokrytskyi is one of Ukraine's soldier-influencers keeping up spirits in times of war and has 131,600 followers on TikTok
With more checkpoints closed more often, even those with a permit struggle to access specialist treatment in Jerusalem
The 87-year-old warns against 'restrictive laws' and the 'militarisation of borders' and calls for safe migration routes