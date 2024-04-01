Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife's 14-year jail term in Toshakhana corruption case suspended by court

The Income Tax Department sends notice to the opposition party to pay Rs1,820 crores in taxes
A Pakistani court on Monday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan an appeal of his conviction for graft and suspended his 14-year jail sentence, his party said.
Just a week ahead of Feb. 8 elections, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were both handed a 14-year sentence on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts.
Khan remains in jail after multiple other sentences were imposed on the ex-cricket star ahead of the national polls, which also disqualified him from holding any public office for 10 years.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Islamabad High Court said that the couple's sentence will remain suspended until a final decision on the conviction which will be taken up for arguments and evidence as a main petition after Eid holidays, the party said in a statement.
Khan and his party say the legal cases against him were based on made-up charges to keep him out of politics at the behest of the country's powerful army after he had fallen out with the military's generals. The army denies the accusation.
ALSO READ:
The Income Tax Department sends notice to the opposition party to pay Rs1,820 crores in taxes
Pavel Durov said measures were taken immediately to stop 'a flurry of unknown users posting messages appearing to call for violence'
Investigators say the attackers had received significant amounts of cash and cryptocurrency from Ukraine
Azam Nazeer Tarar says the decision was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa
Bill authors want to send a message of support to Black people, others who have faced hostility because of their hair
If stood upright, the Dali would reach almost to the top of the Eiffel Tower or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York
Gaza Now's Arabic channel has more than 300,000 followers on social media channel X, and a large following on Telegram
More than $1 trillion worth of food was binned at a time when nearly 800 million people are going hungry, the UN's Food Waste Index Report says