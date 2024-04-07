Pakistan: Imran Khan says some PTI leaders in touch with establishment

The decision has raised concerns about the moral implications and potential complicity in Israel's military actions
After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced pressure in the form of arrests and desertions after the violence that erupted on May 9, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday some of his party leaders were still in touch with the establishment, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.
Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail following the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan said he was willing to hold talks with anyone for the sake of Pakistan.
The PTI founder said if he could hold talks with Pakistan's former army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, whom he later accused of being instrumental in the fall of the PTI government in 2022, then he could hold talks with anyone as the country was going through a difficult phase.
Imran said that a few leaders in the PTI "are still in contact with the establishment," apparently for negotiations, according to Dawn report. However, he did not mention further details.
He said that PTI's mandate had been stolen and "efforts were being made to take over the party."
Imran Khan said his wife, Bushra Bibi was being allegedly targeted to put pressure on him and added that those pointing fingers at her were doing so to "dismantle" PTI.
