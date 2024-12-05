Pakistan: Imran Khan indicted on charges of inciting attacks against military, says report

Photo: File

A Pakistani court indicted jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday on charges of inciting his supporters to attack the country's military and its installations in 2023, Geo TV reported.

Thousands of supporters of Khan had attacked and torched several military buildings and offices on May 9 last year to protest against his arrest on graft allegations.

At least eight people were killed in the violence.