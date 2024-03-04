UAE

Pakistan: Imran Khan-backed party not eligible for reserved parliament seats after election commission ruling

The decision represents another setback to Khan, who is in jail following a string of convictions

By Reuters

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 4:58 PM

Pakistan's election commission on Monday ruled that a party aligned with candidates backed by former premier Imran Khan is not eligible for extra reserved seats in the legislature, another blow to the embattled group's governing prospects.

The decision represents another setback to Khan, who is in jail following a string of convictions, despite his candidates winning the most seats overall in the Feb. 8 vote.

