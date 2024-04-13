UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 11 in suspected separatist raid

Their bodies were later found 2km from the highway having been "fired upon at point blank range," a police official said

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 4:25 PM

Gunmen killed 11 people in southwest Pakistan, officials said Saturday, with police searching for suspected separatist militants after migrant labourers were singled out for execution.

Police said six gunmen stopped a bus near the city of Naushki in Balochistan province around 8pm (7pm UAE time) on Friday and checked ID cards, abducting nine workers from the eastern region of Punjab.


Their bodies were later found two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the highway having been "fired upon at point blank range", senior local police officer Allah Bakhsh told AFP.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The same attackers later fired at a car belonging to a provincial parliamentarian, Bakhsh said. The lawmaker was not in the vehicle, but two people were killed when the car careened into a ditch.

ALSO READ:


More news from World