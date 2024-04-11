Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan's wife visits him in jail on Eid Al Fitr

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 12:56 PM

Former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi was allowed to visit Adiala Jail in Islamabad to meet with her husband Imran Khan, PTI founder and former Prime Minister on the occasion of Eid, ARY News reported.

Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana case and is housed in Bani Gala sub jail was brought to Adiala Jail in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to ARY News, the meeting was arranged by the police, following directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 1 to arrange a meeting between Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Eid Al Fitr. In addition, a meeting was also allowed once a week.

Earlier, PTI's founder and the Adiala Jail administration had also decided on SOPs with mutual consent for visits to the PTI leader.

The PTI's founder nominated three focal persons for visits to him in Adiala Jail. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi were named as focal persons for jail meetings. Each focal person could give two names for the visit.

