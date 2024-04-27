Pakistan faces internet disruption due to damaged sea cables

Reuters file photo

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 9:23 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 9:24 AM

Pakistanis are currently facing Internet issues, with connectivity disrupted due to damaged sea cables, local media reported

The fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was found damaged from several points, according to ARY News.

Five cuts on the fibre optic submarine cable — especially those that were routed from the east — "significantly disrupted internet services", according to sources.

It is projected that the restoration process will take approximately one month, they added.

Less than 10 per cent of internet traffic originates from the east, but Pakistani users have complained about difficulty accessing the internet, especially at night.

PTCL has switched internet traffic from the eastern direction to other channels in an effort to cushion the impact. However, users may still encounter difficulties until the fibre optic line is completely fixed.

