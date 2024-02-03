UAE

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years in prison for unlawful marriage

It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister this week comes ahead of national elections on Thursday

By Reuters

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 3:03 PM

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, ARY News reported.

It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting.

The jailed Khan, 71, has in recent days already been sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets and 14 years along with this wife for illegally selling state gifts.

ALSO READ:


