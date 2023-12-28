Pakistan election body accepts ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's nomination for 2024 elections

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
Pakistan's election body on Thursday accepted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's nomination for the 2024 national elections, ARY News reported.
The former three-time premier submitted his nomination papers from Lahroe’s NA-130 on Sunday.
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter