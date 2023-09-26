Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Pakistan

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:23:28 IST on Tuesday and at a depth of 10km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform X.
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice
Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
Official says the Indian request to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba is in connection to a money laundering case
US Treasury alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis
The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months