Pakistan apex court scraps lifetime election bans on convicts

Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday scrapped lifetime bans from contesting elections for people with past convictions, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said, giving Nawaz Sharif the chance to become prime minister for a fourth time.
Sharif's party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is considered a frontrunner to win the election, scheduled for February 8, with his main rival, former prime minister Imran Khan, in jail and barred from contesting the polls for five years.
Sharif, 74, was found guilty in 2017 of dishonest practices and a subsequent ruling from the Supreme Court barred for life people found guilty under certain constitutional provisions, including Sharif.
While Sharif was not an applicant in the latest case, which was filed by other banned politicians, the verdict makes him eligible to contest the polls as more than five years have elapsed since his 2017 conviction.
In his ruling, Isa said: "It is beyond its scope."
Khan, 71, whose party won the last elections in 2018, will not benefit from the ruling as it abolishes only lifetime bans, which means the cricketer-turned-politician remains disqualified until 2028.
Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu
The Russian president calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod a terrorist act
Airstrikes mar the year's earliest hours in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine, and earthquake hits Japan
Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws