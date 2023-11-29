UAE

Pakistan court quashes ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's jail sentence in corruption case

He had been sentenced to prison for 10 years after he was linked to corruption cases

By Reuters

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 4:20 PM

A Pakistan court on Wednesday quashed the 10-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that was imposed after his 2018 conviction for corrupt practices linked to his family's purchase of upscale London flats, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

