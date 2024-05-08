Pakistan: Court orders Imran Khan's wife to shift to jail from house arrest, lawyer says

The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
A court in Pakistan granted on Wednesday a request by the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to shift to jail, her lawyer said, instead of house arrest ordered by the government because of security concerns.
Bushra Bibi, detained at Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since the couple's January conviction on charges of illegally selling state gifts, had challenged the house arrest, her lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X.
Through her lawyers Bibi had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, asking to be shifted to the jail.
The court ordered authorities to shift her to Adiala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Khan, 70, a former cricket superstar, is serving his 14-year sentence, his party said in a statement.
The party said Bibi had complained of being served contaminated food by the authorities at the house, which was declared a sub-jail.
The authorities have denied the accusation.
