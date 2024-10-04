Pakistan: Cellphone services blocked, Islamabad sealed off ahead of anti-govt protest by Imran Khan's party

Police officers fire tear gas shells to disperse the supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as they gather for a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on September 28. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:52 PM

Authorities in Pakistan sealed off the capital, Islamabad, and blocked cellphone services on Friday to prevent an anti-government rally by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials said.

It would be the latest in a series of protest rallies since last month to press for Khan's release and agitate against the ruling coalition government, which the party calls illegitimate, saying it was formed after a fraudulent election.

Shipping containers have been placed to block Islamabad's entry and exit points, guarded by large numbers of police and paramilitary troops, the officials said, while police banned any gathering in the capital.

"If someone plans to storm Islamabad, we wouldn't let that happen," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told a news conference late on Thursday.

He urged Khan's party to shift the rally to later dates, to avoid disrupting Islamabad's preparations to host a meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) on October 15 and October 16.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting, to be followed by a high-profile Saudi delegation and Chinese Premier Li Qiang ahead of the conference, Naqvi said, adding, "We can't allow any chaos."

Any agitation in the capital would not send a good signal to the world ahead of the conference, Naqvi said.

Disregarding the appeal, Khan asked his supporters to gather outside parliament regardless of obstacles.

"I want you all to reach D-Chowk today for a peaceful protest rally," he posted on X on Friday, referring to a spot outside parliament. "This war has entered a decisive phase."