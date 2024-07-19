E-Paper

Pakistan arrests Al-Qaeda leader for sabotage plans

He was described as a close associate of Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the US

By Reuters

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM

Pakistani counter-terror officials have arrested an Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, describing him as a close associate of the dead Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the US.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the most populous province of Punjab said it had registered a legal case against ul Haq, accusing him of having planned sabotage targeting important installations in the province.

"In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, CTD, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, successfully apprehended Amin ul Haq, a senior leader of Al-Qaeda," the department's spokesperson added in a statement.


Bin Laden was killed in 2011 during a U.S. raid on his hideout in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.

