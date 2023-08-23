Pakistan anti-terrorism court approves arrest of ex-PM Khan

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan pauses during an interview in Lahore on March 17, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has approved the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to protester violence at an army building in the city of Lahore, broadcaster Ary News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Khan is currently jailed after a graft conviction. Wednesday's ruling relates to violence that erupted during Khan's previous arrest in May on graft charges, unrelated to his present conviction. He has denied any wrongdoing in both cases.