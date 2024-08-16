E-Paper

Pakistan: 5 bullet-riddled bodies found hanging from electric pole

No missing persons reports were registered with local police and the men had not yet been identified

By AFP

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 7:53 PM

The bullet-riddled bodies of five people were found hanging from an electric pole in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, government officials said.

The bodies were discovered early morning near a college in Dalbandin city, close to the borders with Afghanistan and Iran in Balochistan province, where militant groups have waged a long and bloody insurgency.


"Five bullet-ridden bodies were found hanging from an electric pylon," Attiq Shahwani, a senior government official in the area, told AFP.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"They have been shifted to a local hospital. Doctors have ascertained that the cause of death is multiple bullet wounds, mostly in the chest area."

He said the men were likely killed on Thursday.

No missing persons reports were registered with local police and the men had not yet been identified, he added.

Balochistan, Pakistan's least populous province, is home to several militant groups, some fighting for independence or a greater share of the region's mineral resources, with security forces often the target of bombings.

