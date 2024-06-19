E-Paper

Pakistan: 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

Tremors were felt across parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM

Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM

A 4.7-magnitude quake shook parts of Pakistan on Wednesday morning. Tremors were felt across parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The epicentre of the quake was in the southeastern region of Afghanistan, Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.


The United States Geological Something said that the quake took place at a depth of 67.8km and struck at 8.17am UAE time (9.17am in Pakistan).

Web Desk


