Pakistan: 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

The quake was at a depth of 10 km
A 4.7-magnitude quake shook parts of Pakistan on Wednesday morning. Tremors were felt across parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The epicentre of the quake was in the southeastern region of Afghanistan, Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.
The United States Geological Something said that the quake took place at a depth of 67.8km and struck at 8.17am UAE time (9.17am in Pakistan).
Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage with the Princess of Wales went past
Kate says she is making good progress with treatment and is "blown away" by the thousands of kind messages from across the globe
The stranded tourists are all safe but we have not been able to evacuate them because of the damaged roads, said authorities
Friends and relatives of the victims, who are among millions of Asians who live and work in the wealthy Gulf to remit money to their families, were in shock at the tragedy
Around 250 to 300 offshore gambling firms are operating in the country without a licence, says chief gaming regulator
Around 40 Indians died in the blaze, which also killed at least 9 other people in Mangaf city
Users will no longer be able to track the likes of other users to figure out their interests or political leanings