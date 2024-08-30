Pakistan: 12 killed in monsoon rains as house collapses

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 2:07 PM

Twelve people died on Friday when a landslide triggered by heavy rains destroyed their house in Pakistan, rescue officials said, with more than 300 killed since the start of monsoon season.

The family, including three women and a child, were sleeping when their house collapsed in the remote area of Patrak, in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"The landslide in Patrak completely destroyed the house, killing all 12 individuals inside," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the rescue service 1122, told AFP.

Large parts of the country have been hit by heavy rains since Thursday night, with thunderstorms predicted throughout Friday, Pakistan's meteorological department said.

A cyclonic storm is also predicted to hit the southern coast, bringing with it torrential rains and possible flooding, the Sindh province disaster authority said.

More than 300 people have died across Pakistan in rain-related incidents since the start of the monsoon in July.

Most deaths have occurred in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring Punjab province, according to official figures.

"The deaths were a result of lightning, electrocution and collapse of mud or dilapidated houses," a statement from Punjab's disaster management agency said on Friday.